Adeline Blitek
Born: September 30, 1927
Died: February 12, 2020
Adeline Blitek of Crystal Lake, IL., passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at the age of 92.
Adeline was born on September 30, 1927 in Chicago, IL. to James and Helen (Gozelak) Dominiak. She married William Blitek Sr. in 1948.
Adeline enjoyed playing bingo in the senior scene with her friends. She also enjoyed bowling. Most of all she loved being with family. The love she had for her husband, children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren was limitless. Adeline's tender, giving, and selfless nature will be missed. Adeline is loved very much by her family and friends.
Adeline is survived by her three children. Joann (David) Baker, William (Renee) Blitek Jr., Daniel (Terri) Blitek; her seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Billy) Pressley, David (Mindy) Baker Jr., William III, Brian Richard (Kim), Robert Stephen (Ashley), Daniel Jr. and Thomas (Kristine). Adeline was also blessed with ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 am Prayer Service at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin and Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Ave. Woodstock, IL.
Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 S. Archer Avenue, Justice IL. Family and friends will gather at the office at 1:00 pm.
Memorial donations to in the memory of Adeline would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020