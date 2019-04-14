Resources More Obituaries for Adrian Dewey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Adrian E. Dewey

Adrian E. "Red" Dewey, 92, passed away at Brookdale Springs, Mesa AZ, with family by his side.



He was the youngest of 15 children born to Frank and Oda (Chamberlain) Dewey. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Jesse and Bertha Crume. Red attended Harvard schools and was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the Philippines and Japan. He married Mary Knippen on February 7, 1948, who survives him. They have eight children; Lynda (Richard) Stoxen, Harvard; Carol Dewey, Harvard; Jim Dewey, Scottsdale AZ; Brad (Beth) Dewey, Monroe NC; Ron Dewey, Phoenix AZ; Dan Dewey, Scottsdale AZ; Kim Wyatt, Mesa, AZ and Todd (Kate) Dewey, Gilbert AZ. He was also the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with another great-grandson due shortly. He was predeceased by his siblings and son-in-law, Steven Wyatt.



Red and Mary moved to AZ in 1978 from Harvard. Prior to that, Red had been a photographer, newspaper reporter and columnist for the Harvard Herald and the Woodstock Sentinel. He also was a house painter and worked for American Airlines for a number of years. He always enjoyed writing and frequently wrote Letters to the Editor to express his views. He ran for Mayor of Harvard at one time. Red wrote a book last year describing his growing up years in Harvard and it thrilled him to be a published author. He was a wonderful story teller, and had a number of colorful sayings that will keep his family laughing for years to come. He was stubborn and opinionated on a number of topics, but family always came first to him. He loved to travel if he could drive, and fly if he was the pilot, and he would drop anything to go where someone needed him. He took care of his wife, Mary, for as long as he could before her Alzheimer's became too much for him to handle. He was never quite the same after she moved to a care facility. He enjoyed fishing with family in the park where he lived, woodworking and making crafts with his wife, reading and writing and sharing his views with people. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family members.



A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2019 in Scottsdale with military honors. Memorials may be sent to BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding, 7319 Maxon Rd, Harvard IL 60033 to be used for their veterans programs. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 14, 2019