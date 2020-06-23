Agustin Flores Diaz
Born: March 1, 1955
Died: June 18, 2020
Agustin Flores Diaz, age 65, of Harvard passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Harvard. He was born in Mexico on March 1, 1955 to Angel and Margarita (Diaz) Flores. Agustin was united in marriage to Maria Nova in 1973.
Agustin is survived by his wife, Maria; eight daughters, Griselda (Enrique Perez) Flores, Patricia (Sergio Diaz) Flores, Reina (Rufino Escobar) Flores, Daysi (Jaime Ramirez) Flores, Nancy (Jorge A. Flores), Maria (Armando Sanchez) Flores, Maria (Jose Castaneda) Flores, and Yoselin (Rafael Juarez) Flores; a son, Efren (Yesenia Flores); 31 grandchildren; and many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Agustin is preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Concepcion (Carlos Venegas) Flores, and Esther Flores; two sons, Andres Flores and Jaime Flores; and a grandson, Carlos Jr.
Graveside Services will be held at NOON on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Andrew's Cemetery in Delavan, WI. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan, WI. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.