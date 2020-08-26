1/
Alan Foss Oliver
1945 - 2020
Alan Foss Oliver

Born: September 19, 1945; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 23, 2020; in Woodstock, IL

Alan Foss Oliver, age 74, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on August 23, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 19, 1945 to Roy and Elaine (Foss) Oliver in Chicago, IL. On November 13, 1971, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon, in Skokie, Illinois.

Alan was a resident of Woodstock for over 35 years. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell "dad jokes". Alan was an enthusiastic HAM radio operator. His call sign was WB9WZI. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and he loved to read books.

Alan is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters: Colleen (Paul) Rock, of Hammond, IN, Heather (Patrick) Dughi, of Round Rock, TX, his grandchildren: Jenna Rock, and Rose and Riley Dughi, and his long-time friends, William and Jan Levernier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elaine Oliver, brother, Bruce Oliver, and his sister, Carol Cmunt.The family suggests that memorials be made to Helping Paws at: https://helpingpaws.net/donate-online/

Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Alan on his tribute wall.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Memories & Condolences
