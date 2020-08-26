Alan Foss Oliver
Born: September 19, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 23, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Alan Foss Oliver, age 74, of Woodstock, Illinois, passed away on August 23, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 19, 1945 to Roy and Elaine (Foss) Oliver in Chicago, IL. On November 13, 1971, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon, in Skokie, Illinois.
Alan was a resident of Woodstock for over 35 years. He had a great sense of humor and loved to tell "dad jokes". Alan was an enthusiastic HAM radio operator. His call sign was WB9WZI. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and he loved to read books.
Alan is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughters: Colleen (Paul) Rock, of Hammond, IN, Heather (Patrick) Dughi, of Round Rock, TX, his grandchildren: Jenna Rock, and Rose and Riley Dughi, and his long-time friends, William and Jan Levernier.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Elaine Oliver, brother, Bruce Oliver, and his sister, Carol Cmunt.The family suggests that memorials be made to Helping Paws at: https://helpingpaws.net/donate-online/
