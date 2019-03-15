Albert Gregg Duvall Jr.



Born: December 12, 1941



Died: March 13, 2019



Albert Gregg Duvall Jr., age 77, passed away peacefully at Journey Care Center in Barrington IL after a 15+ year battle with Parkinson's on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Survivors include daughter, Jacquie (Scott) Grytza; son, Donald (Courtney) Duvall; brother, Joe (Barb) Duvall; grandchildren, Corrin, Olivia, Joey, Mason, Jacob and Kenley; and many loving cousins.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Paula Duvall; parents, Albert Gregg Duvall and Rebecca Duvall Maus; sister, Jeanne Duvall; and brother, Larry Duvall.



He was born on December 12, 1941. Gregg was a great family man and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He married Paula on June 17, 1967 and had two children. They were married almost 50 years. Gregg was a very active, kind hearted man who was involved in his church for most of his life. He enjoyed running, walking, skiing, boating, tennis, enjoyed reading the news or history and watching Penn State football.



A celebration of Gregg's life will be held this summer. We would like to welcome all who would like to attend this celebration or if you aren't able to attend, we will be gathering memories to share at the celebration. Please contact Jacquie Grytza for details at [email protected] or 342 River Bluff Drive, Franklin TN 37064 or text 630-465-1187.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Journey Care Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview IL 60025 or online at www.journeycare.org. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary