Albert Hirsch
Albert Hirsch

Born: August 10, 1949; in Hagelstadt, Germany

Died: September 10, 2020; in Wonder Lake, IL

Albert Hirsch, 71, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 at his home in Wonder Lake.

He was born August 10, 1949 in Hagelstadt, Germany, the son of the late Anton and Ida Hirsch.

Albert was the beloved husband of Kathy Hirsch; loving father of Amy (John) Pearmann and Adam (Julie) Hirsch; proud grandfather of Sarah, Nate, Ayden, Ava and Max; dear brother of Linda (Tom) Kranz, and Mike (Monica) Hirsch; and uncle of Ken (Corrie), Alex (Amanda), Kyle, Lexi (Tom), Liz, Dustin, and Ryan (Ashley).

Al loved riding his Harley, watching Bears football, and his dogs, Dottie and Boomer. Additionally, he was a proud veteran of the US Navy.

Services will be private.

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.


Published in Northwest Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
