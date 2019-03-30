Albert J. Chiodo, Sr.



Born: April 4, 1937



Died: March 26, 2019



Albert J. Chiodo, Sr., age 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 after a battling lung cancer. A long-time resident of Crystal Lake, IL, Al was born on April 4, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, to Albert and Mary Chiodo. He attended St. Philips High School, and upon graduating, resided in Chicago where he began his career in the Steel Industry. He was co-owner of Premier Resources Group, a Steel Industry Sales Force.



Al was very proud of his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way. Al had a passion for golfing. He loved the game spending time with family and buddies hitting the ball at Boulder Ridge Country Club and other golf courses around the area.



Al is survived by his wife, Josephine (Camporeale) Chiodo; daughters; Cindy(Chiodo) Schneider, son-in-law, Fred Schneider; Catherine (Chiodo) Thrailkill, son-in-law John Thrailkill, and Connie (Chiodo) Chantos, son-in-law, Tom Chantos; and son, Al, Jr, daughter-in-law, Paula (Nemec) Chiodo, Grandchildren; Krista (Schneider) Labno married to Miles Labno, great grandchildren, Myles and Kiera Labno; grandchild, Fred Schneider, Jr. married to Laura (Orechwa) Schneider; great grandchild, Camille Schneider, grandchild, Kyle Schneider engaged to Rebecca Murphy; grandchild, John Thrailkill Jr.; grandchild, Justin Thrailkill married to Morgan (Elwood) Thrailkill, great grandchildren, Mabel and Levi Thraillkill; grandchild, Katie Thrailkill; grandchild, Tom Chantos Jr., Karley (Chantos) Davidson married to Zach Davidson; great grandchild expecting in August 2019; grandchildren, Samantha Chiodo, Albert J. Chiodo III married to Sarah (Putman) Chiodo, great grandchildren, Bella and Michael Chiodo, grandchild, Nick Chiodo.



Al is further survived by his father and mother, Albert and Mary Chiodo; brother: Louis F. Chiodo, sister: Katherine (Chiodo) Fisher; and survived by brothers, John and Joseph Chiodo. All who had the great fortune to know Al understood that the light of Al's life was his family and loyalty to his friends.



Al's family will be receiving friends on Monday April 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd. (one mile east of Randall Rd.). Algonquin. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with prayers to begin at 10:00 am from the funeral home and proceed to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Crystal Lake for a Funeral Mass to be Celebrated at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum, 1185 Algonquin Rd, Palatine, IL 60067.



Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the or the .



0nline condolances may be directed at willowfh.com or for more info: (847) 458-1700. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary