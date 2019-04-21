Northwest Herald Obituaries

Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery
15012 St. Patrick Rd
Woodstock, IL
Albert Kruk


1954 - 2019
Albert Kruk Obituary
Albert Kruk

Born: June 20, 1954; in Chicago IL

Died: April 17, 2019; in Hebron, IL

Albert Kruk, age 64, of Hebron, passed away April 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 20, 1954 in Chicago IL, to Walter and Helen (Michalewicz) Kruk.

Al was in the Navy from 1982 until 1985. He enjoyed his tropical fish, bonsai trees, playing games on his computer, his dog and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his brother John (Judy) Kruk; his sisters Janet (Bernard) Tranowski, Susan Brenner, Ann Marie Koenig and 7 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery 15012 St. Patrick Rd. Woodstock IL at 11:00am.

For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
