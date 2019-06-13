Albert Roy Bartrem



Born: Jan. 27, 1928



Died: Dec. 16, 2018



A service will be held Saturday, June 15, at Windridge Chapel to celebrate the life of Albert Roy Bartrem, 90, who passed away at his home in Lake Barrington Woods Dec. 16, 2018. It will begin with visitation at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11:15.



He was born Jan. 27, 1928 in Decatur, IL to Albert Roy and Euphra Lockhart Bartrem, who preceded him in death. His beloved wife, Mildred, preceded him in death in 1999.



Roy was an accomplished pianist who loved music and played with Roy Rogers, Elvis Presley, Nat King Cole and other celebrities. Locally he played with the Vito Buffalo band. He also worked for Prudential Insurance as a system analyst.



Roy graduated from Millikin University with a business degree and served in the Army during in the Korean War. A Mason for more than 50 years, he served as a grand master of the Deerfield lodge.



Survivors include daughters Diane (John) Jensen of Naples, FL and Pamela Hedges of Denver, CO; grandchildren Mike (Nancy) Jensen, Patti (Carl) Boni, Wendy Hedges, Tim (Anetta) Jensen and Bradley Hedges; and great-grandchildren Carl Boni, Caitlyn Boni, Kristen Jensen, Amelia Jensen and Timmy Jensen. He was a loving father and grandfather.



After the ceremony family and friends will gather at Colonial Restaurant in Algonquin. Published in the Northwest Herald from June 13 to June 14, 2019