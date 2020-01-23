|
|
Aletha Marie Bennett
Born: February 21, 1931
Died: January 21, 2020
Aletha Marie Bennett, 88, of Harvard, Illinois died Tuesday, January, 21 at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Woodstock, Illinois.
Aletha was born February 21, 1931 to James Wesley and Frieda Marie (Nolte) Gulley in Williamson County, Illinois. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Aletha raised her five children in Glenview, Illinois. Later in life she moved to Dixon, Illinois where she continued her nursing career until her retirement at the age of 73.
Aletha was a past Sunday School teacher, and belonged to the Marion, Illinois Jr. Woman's Club. Also, she was a voracious reader, lover of libraries, books, a good laugh, and being around people.
She enjoyed walking outdoors, sewing, cooking, and entertaining her family. Her most cherished pastime was time spent with her family. This was an important legacy for Aletha to give to her family.
Survivors include her children James C. (Catherine) Bennett, Jr. of Schaumburg, Beverly J. (Thomas) Beyer of McHenry, Jeffery T. (Bernadette) Bennett of Arlington Heights, Marilyn B. (James) Fritz of Harvard, and Patricia I. (Jeffrey) Ward of Harvard, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant siblings Walter Lewis, Henry James, and Anna Pauline, brother James Wesley Gulley, grandson Cameron James Fritz and former husband James Curtis Bennett, Sr.
She has willed her body to science in hopes that others may learn from, and be spared this malady that has taken her from us.
Friends may call on the family from 11am-noon, with a service to follow, on Saturday January, 25 at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St., Harvard, IL. The Rev. Chuck Cervenka will officiate.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Mt. Auburn Cemetery, PO Box 790, Harvard, IL 60033.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020