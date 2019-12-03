|
Alexander Nicholas Ventresca
Alexander Nicholas Ventresca, age 27, was a resident of McHenry, IL.
Alexander was the loving son of Debbie and Alex; dearest grandson of Sandy and Ralph Di Costanzo and Kal and the late Alex Ventresca; precious nephew of Debbie, Kathy (Phil), Diane (Adam), Diane (Jack) and Denise (Doug); cherished cousin of Cathy (Kevin), Gina (Nick), Gia, Dianna, Joey "cousin and best friend", Annie, Jack, Gina, Marissa, Lia, Kylie, Nathan and Nicholas; his baby cousins Olivia, Gabriella, Alexandra, Christopher and Michael.
Alexander was born November 20, 1992 in Lake Forest and passed away unexpectedly, November 26, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, from 12 noon to 6 pm, with services at 6 pm, at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to: A Man in Recovery 121 Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540 (844-611-4673), www.amirf.org.
Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 3, 2019