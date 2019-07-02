Alexander R. Powell



Born: April 19, 2002; in McHenry, IL



Died: June 29, 2019; in Libertyville, IL



Alexander R. Powell, age 17, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 19, 2002, in McHenry, the son of Kevin and Angela (Barkhurst) Powell. Alex was going to be a senior at McHenry West High School and loved playing for the water polo team. He had enlisted in the military and was a poolee for the United States Marines. He loved snowmobiling, working out and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed playing paintball with the Ghost Crew team. Alex held a Black Belt in Martial Arts for the McHenry Flying Dragons. He achieved the rank of Star with Boy Scout Troop 149. Alex gave the gift of life to many by being an organ donor. His family loves him very much and he will be sorely missed.



He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Angela Powell; siblings: Josh (Melissa) Powell, Kayla (Anthony Osborne) Powell, Lindsay Powell; Maternal grandparents: Kenneth and Diane Barkhurst; Paternal grandmother: Barbara Powell; nieces and nephews: Lincoln, Jake, Madilyn; as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Dresden.



Alex is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Powell.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2pm to 8pm. Troop 149 will be performing a Broken Arrow Ceremony beginning at 7:30pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10am to 11am with Funeral Service beginning at 11am. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in McHenry.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McHenry Water Polo Team, in care of the Powell family. Donations may be mailed to the funeral home.



Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019