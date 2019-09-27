Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandros Siambanis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandros A. Siambanis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandros A. Siambanis Obituary
Alexandros A. Siambanis

Born: Dec. 21, 1984

Died: Sept. 18, 2019

Alexandros A. Siambanis was born Dec. 21, 1984 the loving son of Dino and Alison (Sherwood) Siambanis; brother to Nicole (Jason) Bishop and Andreas (Colleen) Siambanis. He took his life on Sept. 18, 2019.

Alex had numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Al was a natural athlete, an amazing self-taught percussionist and he loved to fish.

Private family services were held in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodstock. Fredrick Funeral Home assisted the family, John Freund, Director.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexandros's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.