|
|
Alexandros A. Siambanis
Born: Dec. 21, 1984
Died: Sept. 18, 2019
Alexandros A. Siambanis was born Dec. 21, 1984 the loving son of Dino and Alison (Sherwood) Siambanis; brother to Nicole (Jason) Bishop and Andreas (Colleen) Siambanis. He took his life on Sept. 18, 2019.
Alex had numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Al was a natural athlete, an amazing self-taught percussionist and he loved to fish.
Private family services were held in McHenry County Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodstock. Fredrick Funeral Home assisted the family, John Freund, Director.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 27, 2019