Alfred Tilling
Born: January 19, 1945; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 20, 2019; in Milwaukee, IL
Alfred Tilling, age 74, of McHenry, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. He was born on January 19, 1945 in Chicago to Robert and Rosanna (Evers) Tilling. On May 15, 1965, Al was united in marriage to Ann Kolo.
Al was formerly employed by Electromotive Division of General Motors in LaGrange. He then worked for and retired from NiMCO in Crystal Lake. Al was a faithful member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for over 40 years, and an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Most of all, Al enjoyed family trips fishing, boating, and water skiing in Minocqua, WI.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann; children, Kimberly Tilling, Aaron (Carie) Tilling, and Jeremy Tilling; grandchildren, Easton, Josh, Riley, and Becca; and sister, Virginia Rogahn. Al was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL. 60050.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry, IL 60050, or to Foundation, 225 E. Chicago Avenue-Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where Al's family asks that all who knew Al share their stories with them in the online guestbook.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 22, 2019