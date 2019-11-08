|
Alfredo Lopez
Born: June 1, 1943; in Cotulla, TX
Died: November 5, 2019; in Marengo, IL
Alfredo Lopez, 76, of Marengo passed away November 5, 2019 at home. He was born June 1, 1943 in Cotulla, Texas to Alfredo and Enemencia (Ramirez) Lopez. On October 4, 1964 he married Lucila Rodriguez.
He enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching his grandchildren play their various sports.
Alfredo is survived by his wife, Lucy; his children, Richard (Annabell) Lopez, Robert (Suellen) Lopez, David (Megan) Lopez; his nine grandsons, Richard, Harley, Robert, Mario, Gage, Cooper, Carter, David, and Deegan; his brothers-in-law, Arturo, Abel, Fidel, Juan, Robert; and his sisters-in-law, Delia, Maria, Irma, and Irene.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer Lopez; his mother-in-law, Aurora Rodriguez.There will be a visitation from 3 to 8pm on Sunday, November 10 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo.
There will be a continued visitation from 9:30am to the 10:30am prayers on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo.
Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 8, 2019