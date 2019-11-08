Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
323 N. Taylor St
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfredo Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfredo Lopez


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfredo Lopez Obituary
Alfredo Lopez

Born: June 1, 1943; in Cotulla, TX

Died: November 5, 2019; in Marengo, IL

Alfredo Lopez, 76, of Marengo passed away November 5, 2019 at home. He was born June 1, 1943 in Cotulla, Texas to Alfredo and Enemencia (Ramirez) Lopez. On October 4, 1964 he married Lucila Rodriguez.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially watching his grandchildren play their various sports.

Alfredo is survived by his wife, Lucy; his children, Richard (Annabell) Lopez, Robert (Suellen) Lopez, David (Megan) Lopez; his nine grandsons, Richard, Harley, Robert, Mario, Gage, Cooper, Carter, David, and Deegan; his brothers-in-law, Arturo, Abel, Fidel, Juan, Robert; and his sisters-in-law, Delia, Maria, Irma, and Irene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Jennifer Lopez; his mother-in-law, Aurora Rodriguez.There will be a visitation from 3 to 8pm on Sunday, November 10 at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Hwy., Marengo.

There will be a continued visitation from 9:30am to the 10:30am prayers on Monday, November 11 at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo.

Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfredo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marengo-Union Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -