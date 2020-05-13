Alice A. Adamson
Born: January 25, 1928; in Dekalb, IL
Died: May 9, 2020; in Poplar Grove, IL
Alice A. Adamson, 92, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, died peacefully in her home on May 9, 2020.
Born January 25, 1928, to Emil and Agnes (Rombough) Hensel in Dekalb, Illinois. She attended high school in Maple Park, IL. She married the love of her life, John Adamson, Sr. on September 22, 1945 in Elgin, Illinois. They were married for 73 years.
Alice enjoyed playing games, especially dice games and card games, such as Euchre and Pinochle. She also enjoyed baking, dancing, camping, reading, and most of all, spending time with her family. For many years, Alice and her husband, John, were members of the Golden Agers of the Harvard Moose Lodge and enjoyed going on many trips with the group.
Alice will be dearly missed by her children, Carol Roush of Phillips, WI, Nancy (Wayne) Lyford of Rockford, IL, John Jr. (Gloria) Adamson of Marengo, IL, Larry (Diana) Adamson of Poplar Grove, IL, Penny (Bud) Sessions of Reno, NV, Kristi (Kerry) Garman of Poplar Grove, IL; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; brothers, John (Shirley) Kriegel of Hampshire, IL, and George Kriegel of Crystal Lake, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sisters, Agnes (Gilbert) Seegers of Sycamore, IL, Lorraine (Russ) Luth of Harvard, IL, Mayme Kriegel of Crystal Lake, IL, Helen (Floyd) Kaiser of McHenry, IL; infant brother, Theodore Hensel and brothers, Edward Kriegel of Mountain Home, AR, and Carl (Hazel) Kriegel of Crystal Lake, IL.
Alice's funeral ceremony will be live streamed at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020.
To access the live stream, please visit Alice's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. Patrick and Steve Anderson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's name may be gifted to Northern Illinois Hospice. To write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Northwest Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.