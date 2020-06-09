Alice Erber
Alice Erber, 98, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Woodstock died Monday, June 1, two months short of her 99th birthday. She was born in Chicago to Charles and Sara Bentsen and moved to Woodstock in the 1920's. She was a graduate of Woodstock High School class of 1938 and worked for Illinois Bell/AT&T until her retirement. She married George Erber in Jan. of 1959.
Alice was known for her generous spirit and willingness to offer help to any one in need. She was a lifetime member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge, an avid bowler and card player and was active in Grace Lutheran Church, Woodstock. She volunteered at the Woodstock food pantry, delivered meals on wheels and was always a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her extended family will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Roy and Benny Bentsen, a sister Hazel Lockinger, her husband George, a son Steve Wood and a stepson George, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Pat Wood, Woodstock, step-daughter-in law Barbara Erber, Ingleside, a stepson Bruce (Pat) Erber of Waipahu, Hawaii, 6grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Amaya, Naples, Fl, Mike (Jennifer) Wood, WonderLake, Jeff (Noelle) Erber, Edwardsville, Jason ( Colleen ) Erber, McHenry, Dana (Keoki) Kaeo and Brad (Tami) Erber of Hawaii and many beloved nieces and nephews. Because of the covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private at McHenry County Memorial Park.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Evangelical Church, Woodstock or Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ at hov.org.
Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & CremationServices, 201 S. Main St., Algonquin is assisting the family. 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.