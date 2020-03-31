Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Alice Rita Roman

Alice Rita Roman Obituary
Alice Rita Roman

Born: April 22, 1920

Died: March 29, 2020

Alice Rita Roman, of McHenry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 99.

She was born April 22, 1920 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Stanley Andrew and Catherine (nee Pomierski) Lizmanski.

Alice is survived by her children, Judy Belletini, Jim Roman, and Jerry (Beth) Roman; her grandchildren, Stacey (Rob) Cruise, Leslie and CJ Schott, David and Emily Roman; her great-grandchild, Elizabeth Cruise; and her nieces, Camille Hausner and Sandra Adams.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Raymond Roman; sisters, Mildred Hausner and Harriet Michaels.

Services for Alice will be held privately for her family.

Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 31, 2020
