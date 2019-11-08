|
|
Alice Schultz
Alice was born November 16, 1938 in Barrington, IL. She passed away peacefully November 6, 2019 at her home in Crystal Lake.
Alice is survived by her daughters, Karen (Craig) Peterson, and Sharon (Thomas) Kosturik; grandchildren, Jeremiah (Melanie) Stevens, Jessica Stevens, Eric (Lauren Deal) Schultz, Michael (Caitlin) Kosturik, Brian Schultz, Nicole (Jose) Origel, Daniel (Gracyann) Kosturik, Laura (Manny Santiago) Kosturik; 12 great grandchildren; daughter in law, Christine; and brother Richard Sell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Alfred; son, Alfred "Mickey" Schultz; siblings, Irene, Alvin, and Joyce; and her parents.
Visitation will be 3pm until the funeral service at 7pm Sunday November 10 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176) Crystal Lake. Burial in Wisconsin will be private.
Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 8, 2019