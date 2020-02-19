|
|
Allan Haynes
Born: July 23, 1957
Died: February 17, 2020
Allan Haynes, 62, of Johnsburg passed away February 17, 2020.
He was born July 23, 1957 in Elgin. Allan spent his career in welding and construction. He enjoyed woodworking and riding Harleys. He was a White Sox fan and loved time spent with family.
Allan is survived by his daughters, Rachel (Chris) Haynes and Christina (Scott) Hayes; his grandchildren, Cole and Kaileigh Haynes, Parker and Carlee Hayes; and his brother, Tom (Cindy) Haynes.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Natalie Haynes; his sisters, Becky Huber and Sue Hensley; his brother, Terry Haynes; and his nephew, Jimmy Renslow.
There will be a gathering from 5 to 8pm on Friday, February 21 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020