|
|
Allan J. Patrick
Born: May 21, 1940
Died: July 8, 2019
Allan J. "Big Al" Patrick, 79, of Escanaba, MI formerly of Cary, IL passed away in the early morning on Monday, July 8, 2019.
He was born on May 21, 1940 in Escanaba, MI, son of Joseph and Ellen (Lancour) Patrick. Allan attended St. Anne Elementary School, Escanaba High School, and Holy Name Catholic School.
In the 1960's Allan moved from Escanaba to Milwaukee. In the 1970's he moved to Chicago where he was employed with Spray Insulation.
On July 10, 1982, Allan married Diana "Dee" (Cossiboon) Andrews.
At the age of 55, he was forced to retire because of health issues so he returned to Escanaba in 2004 where he became a member of United Methodist Church in Bark River, MI.
Allan loved woodworking and making knickknacks, tinkering around in his garage, and in his younger years enjoyed working on his car and riding his Harley.
Among survivors are his wife, Diana "Dee" Patrick of Escanaba, MI; children, Joseph (Susan) Patrick of Bark River, MI, Ron (Jenny) Andrews of Cary, IL, Dameon Andrews of MN, and Jessica (Nick) Skipitaris of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Abbigayle, Travis, Joshua, Jake, Amanda, Trystan, Allison, and Evan; siblings, Lee (Cathy) Patrick, Linda Patrick, Jim (Shirley) LaPine, and Ann (Bob) Holmes, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Allan Patrick Jr.; and brother, William "Willis" LaPine.
There will be a celebration of Allan's life on Sunday, August 18th from 12-4pm at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Rd. Cary, IL 60013. For more information or to send a message of condolence please email Allan's family at [email protected]
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 4, 2019