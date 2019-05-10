Allan M. McMillan



Born: September 19, 1935; in Elgin, IL



Died: May 7, 2019; Belvidere, IL



Allan "Al" M. McMillan, 83, of Belvidere, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born in Elgin, Illinois, on September 19, 1935, to Mark H. McMillan and Lillian B. (Brown) McMillan. He grew up on the McMillan family farm, originally settled by the McMillan family in 1838. Al loved local history and was proud of the fact that the McMillan family was one of the original settlers of Nunda Township, donating land in 1843 for a community cemetery, later renamed McMillan Cemetery. He attended primary school at a one-room schoolhouse on Edgewood Road in Crystal Lake, just down the road from the farm. He graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1955 and attended Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin. He married Mary Perron in 1988. He was a manufacturer's representative for almost 30 years, later owning Wood 'N Things on the Woodstock Square for many years before retiring. Al was well known for his woodworking skills and enjoyed making furniture in his spare time. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan dating back to 1948, with the certificate to prove it.



Al is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Bonnie (Patrick) Simon, Katherine (Patrick) Keefe, and Daniel (Sharon) McMillan; step-children, Denise (Randy) Jones, John (fiance Joanna Long) Perron, Tom Perron, Paul Perron, and Michael (Judith) Perron; grandchildren, Matthew Simon, Zachary Perron, Meghan Simon, Hailey Keefe, Mark Simon, Joelle McMillan and Jaclyn McMillan. He is also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry (Phyllis) Schloskey, Joan Schmude, Bob (Jackie) Bothe, Rita Schloskey, and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson, Tyler Perron, daughter-in-law, Maria Perron, and brother-in-law, Mickey Schloskey.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 West Terra Cotta Avenue, Crystal Lake, Illinois. Burial will be held immediately following at McMillan Cemetery, Nunda Township. Memorials can be made in Al's name to the or . Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 10, 2019