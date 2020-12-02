1/1
Allen G. Freund
1950 - 2020
Allen G. Freund

Born: January 17, 1950; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 28, 2020; in Barrington IL

Allen G. Freund, age 70, of McHenry passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Journey Care in Barrington.

Allen was born on January 17, 1950 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Irvin L. and Marie C. Freund.

Al married Linda L. Schultz on April 15, 1972 at St. Mary Catholic Church in McHenry, IL

Al was a lifelong resident of McHenry where he graduated from St. Mary's Grade School (Montini) and Marian Central Catholic High School. After high school he attended DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago where he received an associate degree. He worked for Brake Parts as a quality control supervisor for many years and then at Meijer in McHenry. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church where he sang on the choir for over 40 years as well as volunteering for many years at the annual parish rummage sale. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1288 and the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. He also had been a member of the McHenry Jaycees. Al was a gentle soul with a big heart. He loved his family and liked to spend his free time taking scenic motorcycle rides.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Linda; his children: Douglas (Chris) Freund, Paul (Shirley) Freund and Heidi Freund; his grandchildren: Ethan, Ava, Mason, Toni, Dustin, Amy and Madison; as well as his sister Darlene (Robert) Mrachek.

He was preceded in death by his son Darren; his parents Irvin and Marie; his brother Wayne; and a grandson Norman.

Private family visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr., McHenry, IL. Friends are welcome to join the family at St. Mary Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass on December 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in McHenry, IL.

Due to statewide mandates visitation will be restricted to family members only. Everyone that is attending is required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing protocol while inside the funeral home.


Published in Northwest Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
