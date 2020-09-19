Allen J. SecknerBorn: Nov. 6, 1933; in Bridgeport, CTDied: September 14, 2020; in Lakewood, ILAllen J. Seckner passed away peacefully at his home in Lakewood on Sept. 14, 2020. He fought a brave battle for over 14 years with Parkinson's disease.He was born Nov. 6, 1933 in Bridgeport, Conn. to Allen James and Jessie Evans Seckner.Allen was a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity. Following graduation he served as a pilot in the US Navy. He spent the rest of his career as a National Sales Manager for Dupont specializing in packaging and industrial polymers.He was a proud member of the Enterprise Club of McHenry County and an active member of First Church of Crystal Lake. He had a variety of interests including golf, sailing, kayaking, photography and swimming. He was often seen on his riding lawn mower out in the yard in which he took great pride.Most importantly to him was the love and support of his family, friends, and the Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his wife, Fredonia, for over 64 years; children, Pamela (Scott) Gentilucci, Bradley (Hanh) Seckner, Stephanie (John) Cullian; grandchildren, Rachel (Ben) Sammon, Alexander Gentilucci, Ryan Gentilucci, Adam Cullian, Bradley Cullian, and Grace Cullian; and great granddaughter, Reese Sammon. He was preceded in death by his parents.Services for Allen will be private due to COVID.