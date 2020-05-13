Alpha Mae Hawes
Born: June 4, 1926
Died: May 10, 2020
Alpha Hawes passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning. She was born on a wheat farm in southwest Kansas to Homer and Ada Mitchell. Attending public schools in Montezuma, KS, Alpha graduated from Montezuma High School as valedictorian in 1943. There she met her future husband William (Bill) Hawes, Jr. Alpha won a scholarship to Colorado Women's College in Denver, where she graduated with an Associate's degree in 1945. She and Bill were married that year while Bill was a pilot in the Army Air Corps. Alpha raised her family in several locations following Bill's recall to the Air Force in 1951, including Kansas, Japan, Ohio, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Alpha worked as a secretary for several businesses and at the University of Oklahoma. Following Bill's death from lung cancer in 1984, Alpha returned to school to become a Certified Respiratory Therapist. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City until her retirement in 1994. In 2005, Alpha moved to Illinois to live with her daughter, Sue. Since 2014 Alpha had been cared for at the Revere Court Memory Care Center in Crystal Lake, IL. Alpha was an avid reader. Her other interests included playing the piano, bridge, knitting, and sewing. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, IL.
Alpha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Alton and Glen Mitchell, son William Hawes III, daughter Andrea, and great-grandson Jackson. She is survived by her brother Erwin Mitchell (Connie) of Colby, KS; daughter Sue Bowen (Jesse); grandchildren Yvonne Ray, Jennifer Hawes, Sarah Belegratis (Ilias), Jeremy Hawes (Maggie), Esther Bowen (Aaron), and Raylene Tellez; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Abigail, Jesse, Electra, Niko, Matthew, Blake, Sylvia and Kinley.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Alpha will be interred with her husband in Montezuma, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org.)
Born: June 4, 1926
Died: May 10, 2020
Alpha Hawes passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning. She was born on a wheat farm in southwest Kansas to Homer and Ada Mitchell. Attending public schools in Montezuma, KS, Alpha graduated from Montezuma High School as valedictorian in 1943. There she met her future husband William (Bill) Hawes, Jr. Alpha won a scholarship to Colorado Women's College in Denver, where she graduated with an Associate's degree in 1945. She and Bill were married that year while Bill was a pilot in the Army Air Corps. Alpha raised her family in several locations following Bill's recall to the Air Force in 1951, including Kansas, Japan, Ohio, Georgia, and Oklahoma. Alpha worked as a secretary for several businesses and at the University of Oklahoma. Following Bill's death from lung cancer in 1984, Alpha returned to school to become a Certified Respiratory Therapist. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City until her retirement in 1994. In 2005, Alpha moved to Illinois to live with her daughter, Sue. Since 2014 Alpha had been cared for at the Revere Court Memory Care Center in Crystal Lake, IL. Alpha was an avid reader. Her other interests included playing the piano, bridge, knitting, and sewing. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake, IL.
Alpha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers Alton and Glen Mitchell, son William Hawes III, daughter Andrea, and great-grandson Jackson. She is survived by her brother Erwin Mitchell (Connie) of Colby, KS; daughter Sue Bowen (Jesse); grandchildren Yvonne Ray, Jennifer Hawes, Sarah Belegratis (Ilias), Jeremy Hawes (Maggie), Esther Bowen (Aaron), and Raylene Tellez; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Abigail, Jesse, Electra, Niko, Matthew, Blake, Sylvia and Kinley.
A memorial service will be planned for a future date. Alpha will be interred with her husband in Montezuma, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org.)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from May 13 to May 16, 2020.