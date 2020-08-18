1/
Alverta Elizabeth Westphal
1921 - 2020
Alverta Elizabeth Westphal

Born: July 11, 1921; in Stanwood, IA

Died: August 13, 2020; in North Aurora, IL

Alverta Elizabeth Westphal, age 99, of North Aurora, former many year resident of Sun City, Huntley, Mesa, Arizona and Arlington Heights passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora. Alverta was born in Stanwood, Iowa on July 11, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Walter & Ida Hein.

On September 5, 1942 she married Walter H. Westphal Alverta was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod and during her life was an active church member and participated in choirs, taught Sunday School, and was involved in many women's organizations at church. Currently, she was a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Dundee. Alverta & Walter shared a love of travel, as evidenced by their going full-time motor-homing in 1984 until they retired "full time" to Sun City, Huntley.

Alverta is survived by her husband of almost 78 years: Walter H. Their five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alverta preceded in death by her daughter: Marcia Ann Grube, her son: David Allen Westphal and her brother: Norman Hein.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church 310 E. Main St., East Dundee with the Rev. Bruce W. Meissner officiating. Private burial will be at Stanwood Cemetery, Stanwood, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5-7 PM in Luther Hall at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee and again on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Dundee. To Leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com

For info, please call ( 847)426-3436


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Luther Hall Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
