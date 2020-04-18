Alvira Borre Raupp Born: March 17, 1925; in Fremont, IL Died: April 15, 2020; in McHenry, IL Alvira Borre Raupp, age 95, of Richmond,IL passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at Fox Pointe Center in McHenry, IL. She was born in Fremont Township, IL on March 17, 1925, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Obenauf) Dobner. She graduated as valedictorian of Ela-Vernon High School (now Lake Zurich HS) in 1943. She was married to Roy H. Borre on July 27, 1946, in Buffalo Grove and he passed away March 29, 1992, She then married Stanley Raupp on Nov. 27, 1993, in Richmond and he passed away July 3, 1994. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond, where she served as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society and helped with funeral luncheons. She was a cafeteria worker at Richmond-Burton Consolidated High School for 13 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Harvard Moose, Golden Agers, she served as secretary of Paul C. Hoffman American Legion Auxiliary Post #253, McHenry County Farm Bureau and served as election judge for 15 years . Alvira is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Greg) Duncan, of Elgin, IL; Karen Borre, of Elkhorn, WI; three sons William (Ann) Borre, of West Chicago, IL; Michael (Helen) Borre, of Lyons, WI; Peter (Jane Diesenroth) Borre, of Richmond. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Dianna (Steve) Chizmas of Sebring, FL; step-daughter Arlene (Raupp) Johnson of Davenport, IA; three step children; 12 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren and a brother Elmer (Trudy) Dobner, of Poinciani, FL. She was preceded in death by a son Alan R. Borre; son-in-law Donald Dudek; three sisters Evelyn Wagner, Estella Schlichter and Rita Coppi; a brother Francis Dobner; step-son Gerald Raupp and a step daughter Edna Raupp. Private family visitation and Mass of Resurrection will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Richmond, IL, with Msgr. Martin Heinz officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL. A celebration of Alvira's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Fire/Rescue District 5601 Hunter Dr Richmond, IL 60071, or to Heartland Hospice, 2100 Sanders Road, Suite 100, Northbrook, IL 60062 or go to Heartlandhospicefund.org. For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2020.