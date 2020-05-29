Amelia Baumgartner
Born: August 26, 1924
Died: May 22, 2020
Amelia Baumgartner (nee Rojek), age 95, formerly of McHenry, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Amelia was born in Paw Paw, MI on August 26, 1924.
Amelia's (aka Bonnie) talents were many. She was a seamstress, she enjoyed crocheting and doing ceramics. She was an excellent cook and baker. She was a collector of antiques and vintage items. She enjoyed the Arts and loved listening to Opera Music. Amelia was a past active member of St. Matthew and St. John Lutheran Churches. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt and friend.
Amelia is survived by her loving children, William (Carol) Baumgartner and Susan (Daniel) Sansonetti; grandchildren, Timothy Baumgartner and Michael Sansonetti; nieces and nephews, Mary Rojek, Edward Rojek, Vic Rojek, Gary Dzialo, Nancy Warchol, Mike Rojek, and Hertha Rojek.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, William Baumgartner; parents, Vincent and Mary Rojek; son, Peter Baumgartner; brother, Edward Rojek; and sister Wanda Dzialo.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to our Mother's Nurse, Heather Marsh. Nurse Marsh was loving and passionate in our Mom's care and will not be forgotten. Also a thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice of Knoxville.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at a later date. The date is not yet determined at this time.
1 Peter 3:4: "You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God."
Published in Northwest Herald on May 29, 2020.