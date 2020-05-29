Amelia Baumgartner
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amelia Baumgartner

Born: August 26, 1924

Died: May 22, 2020

Amelia Baumgartner (nee Rojek), age 95, formerly of McHenry, Illinois, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Amelia was born in Paw Paw, MI on August 26, 1924.

Amelia's (aka Bonnie) talents were many. She was a seamstress, she enjoyed crocheting and doing ceramics. She was an excellent cook and baker. She was a collector of antiques and vintage items. She enjoyed the Arts and loved listening to Opera Music. Amelia was a past active member of St. Matthew and St. John Lutheran Churches. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt and friend.

Amelia is survived by her loving children, William (Carol) Baumgartner and Susan (Daniel) Sansonetti; grandchildren, Timothy Baumgartner and Michael Sansonetti; nieces and nephews, Mary Rojek, Edward Rojek, Vic Rojek, Gary Dzialo, Nancy Warchol, Mike Rojek, and Hertha Rojek.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 75 years, William Baumgartner; parents, Vincent and Mary Rojek; son, Peter Baumgartner; brother, Edward Rojek; and sister Wanda Dzialo.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to our Mother's Nurse, Heather Marsh. Nurse Marsh was loving and passionate in our Mom's care and will not be forgotten. Also a thank you goes out to Amedisys Hospice of Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held at a later date. The date is not yet determined at this time.

1 Peter 3:4: "You should be known for the beauty that comes from within, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is so precious to God."

For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved