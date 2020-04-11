|
|
Andrea Blanton
Born: April 17, 1948
Died: April 4, 2020
Andrea Blanton, age 71, of Round Lake, recently of McHenry, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a woman of great faith. She wanted a huge family and she succeeded.
She was born on April 17, 1948 to Doris Spagnola of Chicago. On May 8, 1965 she was united in marriage to Jack Ivor Blanton, Sr. Together they had five children. Although she worked outside the home for much of her life (most recently in the family plumbing business), no one would attest it was her greatest calling in life to watch over and protect her flock. She did this fiercely through her passionate heart by defending them in any way she knew possible, but most often through charismatic prayers with her Lord and Savior Jesus by her side. Her love language was diverse; she lavished her family and those she adored with thoughtful gifts, well-decided cards and every last penny she had (despite her husband's decades of efforts to teach her to save some for herself). She was selfless, sacrificial and always thinking of others. Her greatest affections were her children and two generations of grandchildren-and even when her breathing made it difficult, she did not let that hold her back from being at every possible life event she could. Even as she sits in the presence of her Savior, she remains their greatest fan. She adorned them with her precious kisses and warm hugs at every encounter. Her hobbies included cooking the best comfort food known to man, passed down from her mother, who she no longer misses dearly but has reunited with in the glory of God. Her character included a stubbornness at times which may have been her only flaw but was easily penetrated by the humble affection of others. In the huge portfolio of blessings that she will leave behind and long be remembered for is her deep love and devotion for her husband of "54.99" years-the man she could so easily be annoyed by one minute and then emotionally jealous over the next-even after all these years. The only man she ever truly loved. To be in her presence was to be guaranteed joy and laughter in some form and it was no joke that she laughed so hard that tears may have ran down her leg. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her loved ones, even to the extent of her grandchildren's four-legged babies and the many people in the community she fell in love with. Although she has gone on before us to help get our Heavenly Home set up, she has tattooed on all of our hearts her infamous insignia "XOXO" and her "Gramma-isms". To say she will be missed does not even touch the surface of our hearts. She has left a crater that only the Love of God will help us recover from. And at every family gathering moving forward there will be an enormous void, but if we stop to listen we will hear her tender "I love you's", feel the warmth of her arms, and we will know she is with us-because even God will grow weary with her persistence to be where her loved ones are gathered. We, her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are her legacy and her love has left us more rich than any amount of gold could ever touch.
Andrea's love continues with her husband, Jack I. Blanton, Sr.; sister Valarie (Scott) Tallman of California; children, Jack (Stacey) Blanton of McHenry, Walter Blanton of Antioch, Duane (Madeline) Blanton of McHenry, Tami (Timothy) Robison of Spring Grove, Doria (Matthew) Davis of Richmond, and Richard (Cheri) Dechow of McHenry; sixteen grandchildren, Jacob (Lydia), Jordan (Caitlin), Chad, Janey (Nicholas), Jeffrey (Patrycia), Brad, Corey, Grace, Jack, Henry, Ryne, Emily, Codey, Tally, Andrea and Zecharia; and four great grandchildren, Gabriel, Samson, Annabelle and Ryder.
She was preceded in death by her mother, her sister and great grandson, Owen.
"I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." -Galatians 2:20
Celebration of life to be determined for a later date. For information, please call Justen Funeral Home in McHenry at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com where friends and loved ones may share memories of Andrea on her tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 11, 2020