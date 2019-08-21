|
|
Andrew Donald Bays
Andrew Donald Bays was born in Woodstock on December 13, 1985 to Elizabeth (Mayer) Garcia and Kevin Bays. Andrew attended Richmond grade school and was a 2004 graduate of Richmond Burton High School. After high school Andrew moved to Florida where he earned a degree in Business Finance at the University of Central Florida in 2009.
Andrew loved music, dancing, a great reality TV show and the Chicago Bears. He was always up for a good party and loved a good Britney Spears song. Andrew will forever be remembered as an amazing man with a kind soul.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Victor) Garcia and father, Kevin Bays; siblings, Amber (Nate) Nellessen, Matthew ( Liz) Garcia, Rebecca (Joseph) Kijak; nephews, Austin & Braxtin Nellessen and nieces, Madison Kijak and Zoey Garcia; grandparents Andrew (Maria) Mayer and Don (Alice) Bays; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Great Friends also survive Andrew.
Andrew is preceded in death by his brother, Adam Bays; and his grandmothers Patricia Mayer & Arlene Garcia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081
Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Andrew D. Bays please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. For information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019