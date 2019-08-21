Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
815-675-0550
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
8103 Wilmot Rd.
Spring Grove, IL 60081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Bays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Donald Bays


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Donald Bays Obituary
Andrew Donald Bays

Andrew Donald Bays was born in Woodstock on December 13, 1985 to Elizabeth (Mayer) Garcia and Kevin Bays. Andrew attended Richmond grade school and was a 2004 graduate of Richmond Burton High School. After high school Andrew moved to Florida where he earned a degree in Business Finance at the University of Central Florida in 2009.

Andrew loved music, dancing, a great reality TV show and the Chicago Bears. He was always up for a good party and loved a good Britney Spears song. Andrew will forever be remembered as an amazing man with a kind soul.

Andrew is survived by his mother, Elizabeth (Victor) Garcia and father, Kevin Bays; siblings, Amber (Nate) Nellessen, Matthew ( Liz) Garcia, Rebecca (Joseph) Kijak; nephews, Austin & Braxtin Nellessen and nieces, Madison Kijak and Zoey Garcia; grandparents Andrew (Maria) Mayer and Don (Alice) Bays; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Great Friends also survive Andrew.

Andrew is preceded in death by his brother, Adam Bays; and his grandmothers Patricia Mayer & Arlene Garcia.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081

Funeral Service will begin at 6 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Andrew D. Bays please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com. For information please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home
Download Now