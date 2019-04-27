Andrew "AJ" Freund



Born: October 14, 2013



Died: April 15, 2019



On October 14, 2013 Andrew "AJ" Freund was born into this world. A ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up the room, AJ was a loving, affectionate and outgoing little boy. His giggle and laugh will never be forgotten, and although his life on earth ended on April 15, 2019, he will be forever remembered in the hearts of people throughout our community and all over the world.



AJ got to be both the little brother and the big brother. They loved each other intensely and AJ being a big fan of hugs, was always jumping in for a big bear hug. They were truly blessed to always have a buddy. Like many boys his age, he loved to draw and make maps. Playing outside was the ultimate, but when he had to be indoors you could find him drawing, reading books or putting puzzles together. Of course, a picture had to be taken to document his puzzle achievements! Quoting Bob the Builder while playing with Legos, AJ would sit and build for hours. He was a smart kid and couldn't wait to start kindergarten in the fall and make new friends.



In honor of AJ, a public visitation will be Friday, May 3, from 1pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake.



To give a memorial in AJ's name or to leave an online condolence, please visit his Tribute page at www.davenportfamily.com. If you have further questions, you are welcome to call the funeral home at 815-459-3411.



AJ's family and friends would like to the thank Crystal Lake and surrounding communities for their generosity, prayers and outpouring love and support. As difficult and tragic as this is, may AJ's death bring awareness and hope to other children living under abusive conditions. No child deserves this. Let us rise up and make sure it does not happen to other innocent children. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary