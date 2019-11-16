|
|
Andrew Jordan Luedtke
Born: February 14, 1988
Died: November 14, 2019
Andrew "Drew" Jordan Luedtke, 31, of Cary passed away November 14, 2019. He was born February 14, 1988 to Gregory Luedtke and Laurel Luedtke.
Drew was a graduate of the 2006 class at Cary Grove High School. During his career, Drew accumulated numerous awards in football and baseball. Those accolades and accomplishments gave Drew the opportunity to play Division I baseball at Hofstra University in New York state.
After 13 years of dating, Drew married his high school sweetheart, Tricia. Two years later in 2017, Drew and Tricia were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Brooklyn Ann. Drew was a loving father that got the most fulfillment and joy out of life by constantly giving his daughter a case of the laughs and giggles.
Besides Tricia and Brooklyn, Drew will be greatly missed by his parents, Gregory Luedtke and Laural Luedtke; brother, Ben (finance Jett Hudgens) Luedtke; grandparents, Jim and Mary Lou Lewtich; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Donna Mitz, sisters-in-law, Christie (Sean) Peas and Jennifer (Matt) Hanks; brother-in-law, Brian (Emily) Mitz; and nieces, Madison, Kaylee, Mackenzie, Macey, Mavery, Audrey, Kennedy and Lillian.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, from 3pm until 8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave, (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, from 9am until the time of a service at 10am. Burial will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation for Brooklyn's college fund.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 16, 2019