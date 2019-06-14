Andrew C. Ostrowski



Born: April 16, 1935, in Chicago, IL



Died: June 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Andrew C. Ostrowski, 84, of Harvard passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Northwestern Medical Center- McHenry, IL.



He was born April 16, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Angeline (Staron) and Andrew Ostrowski.



Andrew attended the Vandercook School of Music and graduated from Wells High School in Chicago in 1953. He worked as a body man for the Local 701 until retirement. Andrew was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed fishing, playing the accordion, old cars, and being an auctioneer.



On October 13, 1953, Andrew married his high school sweetheart Beverly Vokac; together they had four sons.



Survivors include his spouse of 65 years Beverly; children Alan, William (Kathleen), Michael, and Samuel (Sheila) Ostrowski; four grandchildren Julie, Zachary (Sarah), Victoria, and David Ostrowski; step-grandchildren Steven Krell, Lisa Ronan, and Sandra Johnson; one great-grandson Elijah Ostrowski and ten other step-great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Nancy) Ostrowski.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 14, 2019