Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
206 E. Front St.
Harvard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW OSTROWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW OSTROWSKI


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANDREW OSTROWSKI Obituary
Andrew C. Ostrowski

Born: April 16, 1935, in Chicago, IL

Died: June 12, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Andrew C. Ostrowski, 84, of Harvard passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Northwestern Medical Center- McHenry, IL.

He was born April 16, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Angeline (Staron) and Andrew Ostrowski.

Andrew attended the Vandercook School of Music and graduated from Wells High School in Chicago in 1953. He worked as a body man for the Local 701 until retirement. Andrew was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He enjoyed fishing, playing the accordion, old cars, and being an auctioneer.

On October 13, 1953, Andrew married his high school sweetheart Beverly Vokac; together they had four sons.

Survivors include his spouse of 65 years Beverly; children Alan, William (Kathleen), Michael, and Samuel (Sheila) Ostrowski; four grandchildren Julie, Zachary (Sarah), Victoria, and David Ostrowski; step-grandchildren Steven Krell, Lisa Ronan, and Sandra Johnson; one great-grandson Elijah Ostrowski and ten other step-great-grandchildren; brother Ronald (Nancy) Ostrowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 10-11 AM Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be at a later date in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now