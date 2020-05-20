Andrew Otto Salava
Andrew Otto Salava, 44, of Billings, died peacefully on May 8, 2020, at RiverStone Health Hospice House. Heaven gained another faithful servant; Andy is safe in the arms of Jesus.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, May 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
For a detailed obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.
Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.