Andrew Otto Salava
Andrew Otto Salava

Andrew Otto Salava, 44, of Billings, died peacefully on May 8, 2020, at RiverStone Health Hospice House. Heaven gained another faithful servant; Andy is safe in the arms of Jesus.

A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, May 16, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

For a detailed obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 252-3417
