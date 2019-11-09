|
Andrew Sciortino
Born: September 26, 1926; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 6, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Andrew "Andy" Sciortino, of Lakewood, was born September 26, 1926 in Chicago to Peter and Jenny Sciortino. He passed away peacefully November 6, 2019 in Barrington, surrounded by his loving family.
Andy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dolores; and grandchildren, Steven Ostergaard and Valerie (Jason) Watt. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosemarie Ostergaard; his parents; one sister; and three brothers.
Visitation will be 3-8pm Monday, November 11 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake. Prayers will begin at 10:15am Tuesday, November 12 at the funeral home followed by procession to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake where mass will be held at 11am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , , or to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 9, 2019