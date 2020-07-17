1/
Angela Mae Fischer
1974 - 2020
Angela Mae Fischer

Born: September 14, 1974

Died: July 10, 2020

Angela Mae Fischer, 45, died peacefully, July 10, 2020

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11am until the time of the 1pm service all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Everyone is encouraged to go to www.defiorefuneral.com to leave a message or share a story about Angie.

Angela was born September 14, 1974 up Kenosha, the daughter of Thomas and Marla(Alloway) Faber. Angie was a person who will be remembered as very social and made friends very easily. She was very creative and intuitive person who enjoyed writing, and cooking. She was a loving Mom and grandma; her children were what brought her the most joy.

She is survived by her children, Kaitlyn Fischer, Annika Fischer, and Andrew Ward and by her grandchildren, Ryker and Blair Peeples. Her parents, Tom Faber, and Marla Knaack, her brothers, Troy (Brenda) Prehmus, Jacob (Kari) Faber and sister, Allison (David) Knaak.

Angie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ned Fischer and by her grandparents, Walter and DeLores Faber.



Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
JUL
19
Service
01:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
