Angela Mae Fischer
Born: September 14, 1974
Died: July 10, 2020
Angela Mae Fischer, 45, died peacefully, July 10, 2020
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 11am until the time of the 1pm service all at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Everyone is encouraged to go to www.defiorefuneral.com
to leave a message or share a story about Angie.
Angela was born September 14, 1974 up Kenosha, the daughter of Thomas and Marla(Alloway) Faber. Angie was a person who will be remembered as very social and made friends very easily. She was very creative and intuitive person who enjoyed writing, and cooking. She was a loving Mom and grandma; her children were what brought her the most joy.
She is survived by her children, Kaitlyn Fischer, Annika Fischer, and Andrew Ward and by her grandchildren, Ryker and Blair Peeples. Her parents, Tom Faber, and Marla Knaack, her brothers, Troy (Brenda) Prehmus, Jacob (Kari) Faber and sister, Allison (David) Knaak.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Ned Fischer and by her grandparents, Walter and DeLores Faber.