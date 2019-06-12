|
|
Anginetti L. Urch
Anginetti Lenora Urch "Netta" was born in Aliceville, Al and passed away June 7, 2019, in Crystal Lake at the age of 47. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, from 11am until the time of a service at 1pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake.
She leaves behind her mother, Gloria Van Hof (Charles) and father, William Urch; sisters, Jennifarre Urch (Greg Medsker) and Virginia Van Hof; and brothers, Sam Davidson, Mike Urch, and Zachary Van Hof.
Please see www.davenportfamily.com for a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 12, 2019