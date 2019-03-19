Anita Claire Jones



Born: October 30, 1936



Died: March 17, 2019



Anita Claire Jones, 82, of Harvard, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and friends.



She was born October 30, 1936, in Harvard to William Clayton and Mildred Wells Sr. Anita married David J. Jones on March 1, 1958. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2015.



Anita worked as a custodian for 32 years at Washington School in Harvard. She enjoyed doing puzzles, watching the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks and supporting her grandchildren's interests. Anita will be remembered for her loving and giving nature. During the past few months she enjoyed all the support and visits from family and friends.



Survivors include her son, David D. Jones; her daughter, Pam L (Robert) Frost; her grandchildren, Krista (Aaron) Starkey, Kurt Frost, and Tyler (Kiersten McLennan) Frost; one great-grandchild, Everett Starkey; brothers, William Edwin, and Delbert Wells; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters-in-law, Barbara and Nancy Wells; brothers-in-law, Albert and Walter Jones.



Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Dunham-Chemung Cemetery.



Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.



For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 19, 2019