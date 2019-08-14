|
Ann Beitner
Ann Beitner, nee Jurkevicius, 79, of Richmond, IL passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Devoted wife of 55 years of Otto Beitner. Loving mother of Paul (Margie) Beitner. Cherished grandmother of Jessica Beitner. Beloved sister of Martha, Gerda, John, the late Bridget, late Juozas, and the late Stasys. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Blessed Jurgis Matulaitis Mission, 14911 127th St., Lemont, IL 60439, Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery in Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Ann's name may be made to the Susan B. Komen Foundation and will be deeply appreciated.
Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or express your thoughts and prayers at www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 14, 2019