Ann Catherine Miller
Born: March 27, 1929; in McHenry, IL
Died: February 6, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Ann Catherine Miller, age 90, of McHenry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 27, 1929, the daughter of Thomas and Grace (Doherty) Bolger. On May 28, 1951, she married the love of her life, George Miller, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry.
Ann lived in McHenry her entire life, was a devoted Catholic and longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She loved to play games, especially Bingo, with her friends at the Villas. She was hoping to win the lottery someday but she did witness the Cubs winning the World Series.
Ann is survived by her loving children: Debbie (Phillip) Disch, Pam (David) Oeffling, Timothy (Shannon) Miller, Ellen (Mark) Wisniewski; cherished grandchildren: Sarah (Dan) Golish, Mark (Chrissy) Disch, Michael (Hagen) Disch, Laura (Andrew) Zellers, Matthew Oeffling, Kara (Jason) Murren, Jamie (Kyle) Corder, Kelly (Danny) Alvarez, Kimberly Miller, Stephanie Miller, Amy Wisniewski, Andrew Wisniewski; adoring great-grandchildren: Brendan, Connor, Ayra, Harper, Liam, James, Luke, Bailey, Kendall, Aiden. She is further survived by her wonderful brother and sisters: Bill Bolger, Grace Stilling, Margaret Carey, Rita Gaylord as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband George, Ann was preceded in death by Vivian Eastman, Eleanor Sullivan, Gov Bolger, Mable Weber and Tom Bolger
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm and will continue on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr, McHenry. Mass will be at 10am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 3500 W. St. Washington, McHenry, with burial to follow in the Churchyard cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church in McHenry.
For more information, please call 815-385-0063 or visit at www.colonialmchenry.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 8, 2020