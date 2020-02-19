Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
(847) 833-2928
Ann Holtman


1942 - 2020
Ann Holtman Obituary
Ann Holtman

Born: January 5, 1942; in Waukegan, IL

Died: February 15, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Ann Holtman (Nee Wrona) 78 of Woodstock passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Journeycare in Barrington on February 15, 2020. She was born January 5, 1942 in Waukegan to Sophie and Stanley Wrona.

She is survived by her loving children; James, Philip and Katherine (Matthew) Sieck, 4 grandchildren; Marjorie and Rene Holtman, Thomas and Ava Sieck, her siblings; Stan Wrona, Mary Aydt, John Wrona and Therese Wolf.

She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband Denis Holtman.

Ann was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. She worked as a nurse before retiring in 2010. Also in 2010 she was named Volunteer of the Year by Woodstock PADS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Journeycare in Barrington. All services will be private.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
