Ann Velma Cunningham
Born: March 25, 1929; in Montgomery City, MO
Died: May 24, 2020; in Crystal Lake, IL
Ann Velma Cunningham, 91, of Crystal Lake, passed away May 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. She was born March 25, 1929 in Montgomery City, MO the Daughter of George and Althea Hampton.
She was a master gardener who loved to garden with her family, she loved flowers and birds and was a Member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children Tom Cunningham, Gregg (Gwyn) Cunningham, Philip Cunningham, and Eric (Deena) Cunningham, 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a sister Honey Hampton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 61 years Charles Cunningham, a daughter Missy Brooks, and a son Chuckie Cunningham.
Private Funeral Services will be held at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel, Algonquin. Burial will be private at St. John Nepomucene Church Cemetery, Fox River Grove. For information call 847-658-4232 or http://www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Northwest Herald on May 27, 2020.