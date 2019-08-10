Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
11603 E. Main
Huntley, IL 60142
847-669-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Lohneis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis Obituary
Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis

Born: May 14, 1921; in Huntley, IL

Died: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019; in Huntley, IL

Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis, 98, of Tomah, WI passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Heritage Woods in Huntley.

She was born May 14, 1921, in Huntley the daughter of Louis and Louise (Lieptz) Kahl. Anna married Orville Ackman in 1939, and following his passing she married Herman Lohneis on July 5, 1958 in Huntley. She was a member of the Huntley American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Church in Tomah, WI. Anna was an avid bowler, golfer, and loved to play dice games with family and friends. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are her children, Karen (Allan) Frohling, Margene Mobley; grandchildren, Lori (Dan) Siegler, Beth (Randy) Jones, Michael (Kim) Frohling, Alaina (Bill) Schellin, Aaron (Hania) Mobley, Ryan (Katie) Mobley, Dawn (Jeff) Patterson, Tara Villena; 18 great-grandchildren; and 7 great great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Orville Ackman and Herman Lohneis; and 3 brothers; and 6 sisters.

Private graveside services will be held on Aug. 14 in the Huntley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the Huntley American Legion Ladies Auxiliary or to Kaupper Ratsch (Tomah Senior Center), 1002 Superior Dr., Tomah, WI 54660.

The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. O'Connor Funeral Home
Download Now