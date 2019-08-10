|
Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis
Born: May 14, 1921; in Huntley, IL
Died: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019; in Huntley, IL
Anna B. Kahl Ackman Lohneis, 98, of Tomah, WI passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Heritage Woods in Huntley.
She was born May 14, 1921, in Huntley the daughter of Louis and Louise (Lieptz) Kahl. Anna married Orville Ackman in 1939, and following his passing she married Herman Lohneis on July 5, 1958 in Huntley. She was a member of the Huntley American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Church in Tomah, WI. Anna was an avid bowler, golfer, and loved to play dice games with family and friends. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her children, Karen (Allan) Frohling, Margene Mobley; grandchildren, Lori (Dan) Siegler, Beth (Randy) Jones, Michael (Kim) Frohling, Alaina (Bill) Schellin, Aaron (Hania) Mobley, Ryan (Katie) Mobley, Dawn (Jeff) Patterson, Tara Villena; 18 great-grandchildren; and 7 great great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Orville Ackman and Herman Lohneis; and 3 brothers; and 6 sisters.
Private graveside services will be held on Aug. 14 in the Huntley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to the Huntley American Legion Ladies Auxiliary or to Kaupper Ratsch (Tomah Senior Center), 1002 Superior Dr., Tomah, WI 54660.
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Info (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 10, 2019