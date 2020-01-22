|
Anna L. Long
Born: June 3, 1929
Died: January 18, 2020
Anna L. Long, 90, of Crystal Lake passed away January 18, 2020.She was born June 3, 1929 in Harvard to Raymond and Gladys (Fisher) Porter.
Anna was a member of the Eastern Star and the First United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Long and James Long; her grandchildren, Zander Schapp, Trevor Long, and Riley Long; and her brother, Raymond Porter.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, William Long; her parents; and her brother, Charles Porter.
There will be a visitation from 10am to Noon on Friday, January 24 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The service will follow at Noon.
Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, Anna's family asks that you create a memory with your loved ones.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020