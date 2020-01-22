Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Anna L. Long


1929 - 2020
Anna L. Long Obituary
Anna L. Long

Born: June 3, 1929

Died: January 18, 2020

Anna L. Long, 90, of Crystal Lake passed away January 18, 2020.She was born June 3, 1929 in Harvard to Raymond and Gladys (Fisher) Porter.

Anna was a member of the Eastern Star and the First United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Long and James Long; her grandchildren, Zander Schapp, Trevor Long, and Riley Long; and her brother, Raymond Porter.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, William Long; her parents; and her brother, Charles Porter.

There will be a visitation from 10am to Noon on Friday, January 24 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The service will follow at Noon.

Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, Anna's family asks that you create a memory with your loved ones.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
