Anna M Jaraczewski
Born: July 19, 1945; in Woodstock, IL
Died: February 19, 2020; in West Allis, WI
Anna M Jaraczewski, 74, of Delavan, WI, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Aurora West Allis Medical Center in West Allis, WI.
She was born in Woodstock, Illinois on July 19, 1945, a daughter of the late Hans and Agnes (Gallup) Breiholtz.
She was a graduate of Alden-Hebron High School in 1963 and worked as a baker for Sentry Bakery in Delavan, WI., for many years.
She was married to Chet Jaraczewski on March 9, 1996, in Oak Harbor, WA and he passed away on Oct. 7, 2005.
She was a member of the Delavan Lioness club and was a Cub Scout den mother. She worked with the Emergency Services and Disaster Services and was a dispatcher for the Hebron Fire/Rescue for several years.
Anna is survived by two sons Curt (Barb) Wilson, of Hebron, IL; Brian (Carmelita) Wilson, of Delavan, WI; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents.
Visitation will be from 11 am to 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 9625 Main St., Hebron, IL with the service to follow at 1:30 p.m.
Interment will be in Big Foot Cemetery in Harvard, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Delavan Lioness Club 724 Burr Oak Ct. Delavan, WI 53115.
For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 25, 2020