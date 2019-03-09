Anna Mae Cuda



Born: June 13, 1924; in Chicago, IL



Died: March 7, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Anna Mae "Annie" Cuda, age 94, of McHenry, passed away on March 7, 2019 at Fox Point of McHenry. She was born to Frank and Anna (Polka) Vyskocil on June 13, 1924 in Chicago. She met a young man from her neighborhood, Charles "Chuck" Cuda, and they married on August 10, 1947 at Blessed Sacrament Rectory in Chicago.



After relocating to McHenry, Annie held the position of Bookkeeper for Althoff's Plumbing and Heating in the 1960s and Northern Propane Gas Company from 1965 to 1980. Annie was also a realtor for Century 21 Care Real Estate for over twenty years.



Annie was among the founding members of the McHenry Hospital Auxiliary and held many additional memberships during her lifetime, including the City of McHenry Zoning Board of Appeals, McHenry Grade School District 15 Board of Education from 1969 to 1977, and the McHenry Choral Club, where she lent her vocal talents as a soprano.



Led by her deep faith, Annie was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Patrick Catholic Church since 1951. She served on the Parish Council, choir, and lector as well as holding membership for the McHenry County Council of Catholic Women St. Patrick Parish. She was among the founding members of Bridge for Books, a local bridge club that raised money for Montini Catholic Schools. For over 30 years, she enjoyed spending time at their lake house on Lake Noquebay in Crivitz, WI.



Survivors include her sons, Frank (Ann) Cuda of McHenry and Steve (Annette) Cuda of McHenry; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Leigh, Jay and Alex Cuda, Elizabeth (Jake) Smith, Maria (Kevin) Hill, and Kathryn Cuda; and a great-grandchild, Charles Anthony.



In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Cuda, on January 27, 2017; her older sisters, Dorothy Collins and Rosemary Vyskocil; and her twin sister, Mary Marcella Knox.



Visitation will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume the following morning at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., after which we will leave in procession for the 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050. Interment will be in St. Patrick Countryside Cemetery.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, Annie's family suggests memorials to the Charles Cuda Memorial Golf Scholarship Fund, c/o Frank Cuda, 3404 Fairway Drive, McHenry, IL 60050 or to the St. Patrick Cemetery Tree Replacement Fund, c/o St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050.



For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may leave a message on Annie's Tribute Wall. Published in the Northwest Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019