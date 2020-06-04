Anna Unterreiner
1930 - 2020
Anna Unterreiner

Born: June 1, 1930 in Romania

Died: May 31, 2020; in Fox River Grove, IL

Anna Unterreiner, age 89, of Fox River Grove passed away May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1930 in Romania, the daughter of Johann and Anna Niklos. She married Josef Unterreiner in Austria on November 14, 1953.

Anna is survived by her husband Josef, her children: Helga (Don) King, Herta (Steve) Stephens, Anne Magliari, Frank Unterreiner and Christine (Scott) Zauhar, her grandchildren: Corrie Fox, Heather King, Dawn Liddick, Wesley Stephens, Hope Stephens, Neil Stephens, Anthony Magliari, Joseph Magliari, Jennifer Bruenig, Michelle Parr and Rachel Zauhar as well as her great grandchildren: Renner Fox, Hannah Fox, Alexander Syron-Stephens, Anna Magliari, Von Breunig and Jon Breunig.

Anna lived for her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making family meals. She will be remembered by many for her baking, especially baking hundreds of holiday cookies to share. She looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren, enjoying games and much laughter. She spent free time crocheting and taking care of her flower gardens.

She retired from Seaquist Valve in Cary in 1994 after working as a machine operator and inspector for 28 years.

Her kindness, compassion, and caring will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Due to the Covid pandemic, services for Anna will be private for the family. Family plans to have a Memorial Service for Anna for extended family and friends at a later date

Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
