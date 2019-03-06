Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Annabelle R. Klier


Annabelle R. Klier
Annabelle R. Klier Obituary
Annabelle R. Klier

Born: December 15, 1928; in Mt. Clemens, MI

Died: February 28, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Annabelle R. Klier, age 90, of McHenry passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019 at Alden Terrace in McHenry. She was born on December 15, 1928 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of Herman F. Tilch and Hattie Tilch Thurman (nee Lindsteadt). She married the late Walter H. Klier on May 13, 1928.

Annabelle enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and cardinals, (the birds, not the ball team). She was a Die-Hard Cubs fan who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her 4 children, Mark Klier (Diane), Walter Klier (Carol), Susan Koutsky (Thomas) and Mary Scudella (John); as well as her 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Klier, her parents, as well as 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry IL. Interment will be private.

If desired memorial donations may be directed to Cubs Care.

For more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or log onto www.colonialmchenry.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
