Anne E. Murk
Anne E. Murk

Born: December 28, 1923

Died: September 11, 2020

Anne E. Murk, 96, of Huntley, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

She was born Dec. 28, 1923, in Middlesbrough, England the daughter of Thomas and Beatrice (Lowe) Wynne.

Surviving are her children, Barbara (Steve) Meyer, David Murk, and Susan (Rick) Wetzel; grandchildren, Ben Meyer, Shannon (Greg) Meyer-Hagel, Andrea (Richard) Haines, Christopher & Jamie Wetzel, Mollie, Sophie, Isabella & Owen Murk; great-grandchildren, and Grian & Declan Hagel.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil on Nov. 7, 2012; brothers & sisters, Thomas, Albert, Eileen, Christine, Mary, and Peter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Monday, Sept. 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd. Huntley. There will be no visitation at the church, when arriving please go in and take your seat in church, masks will be required inside church. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley or Grafton Twp. Food Pantry.

For information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com



Published in Northwest Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
