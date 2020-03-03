|
Anne F. Lesko
Born: July 6, 1923
Died: February 17, 2020
Anne F. Lesko passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at the age of 96 with her loving family at her side. She was born on July 6, 1923 in Philipsburg, PA to Conrad and Dorothy (nee Sedela) Jusick.
Anne graduated from Temple University and worked as a registered nurse for the next 50 years. She worked in many hospitals in Chicago and became the favorite nurse at Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania for 25 years. Her love of nursing stayed with her throughout her life.
Beloved wife of the late John Lesko, they raised two daughters Judy and Joy. Retiring for her was like a vacation every day. She traveled, played golf, she was a good swimmer, loved to play cards and bingo. She enjoyed baking, going for walks and was an avid reader. Anne was always on the go. She had a wonderful personality and enjoyed being with people. Spending time with her family, grandchildren and five great grandchildren always put a smile on her face.
Anne is survived by her daughter Judy Nutschnig, her grandchildren Michelle (Eric) Bodo, Jeffery (Suzanne) Nutschnig, Christopher (Kathleen) Reid, Tristan Reid, great grandchildren Maggie and Shaylea Bodo, Evan and Ben Nutschnig, Lucas Reid and her son in-law Thomas Reid. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her daughter Joy Reid and her son in-law Jim Nutschnig.
We would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Fox Point in McHenry. You are outstanding. My mother loved all of you.
Services will be private from the Kristan Funeral Home 219 West Maple Ave. Mundelein, IL 60060. 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2020